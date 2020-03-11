Global  

Sanders clashes with Biden at debate over claims he sought Social Security cuts

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders clashed at Sunday night's Democratic primary debate as they reignited a fight over the former vice president's record on Social Security. 
News video: Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie 00:38

 Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders, he finally gets the debate terms he wanted — and an opportunity to convince Democrats the race is...

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race [Video]

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he will stay in the Democratic presidential race despite suffering a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his..

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..

AP FACT CHECK: The Dems on pandemic, Social Security, more

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sparred one-on-one Sunday in a Democratic debate held without a live audience in the shadow of the...
Joe Biden Commits to a Woman to Be His Vice President, Bernie Sanders Says He 'Likely' Would Too

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are addressing their potential vice presidential running mates. The 77-year-old former Vice President and the 78-year-old Vermont...
