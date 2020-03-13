Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Puget Sound Energy won’t disconnect gas, electric service during coronavirus crisis, company says

Puget Sound Energy won’t disconnect gas, electric service during coronavirus crisis, company says

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has stopped disconnecting service for non-payment, a spokeswoman said. The Bellevue-based company provides natural gas in Seattle and both gas and electric power elsewhere in the region. “We understand the hardship local businesses and residents are facing and will not be disconnecting customers at this […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits

Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits 03:16

 Throughout the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the lack of test kits has been a continuing issue. Now one Bay Area company will be helping to ease the bottleneck. Wilson Walker reports. (3-13-20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Electric company accidentally causes gas leak in Lafayette [Video]

Electric company accidentally causes gas leak in Lafayette

An electric company accidentally causes gas leak in Lafayette

Credit: WLFIPublished
Energy Company Fined $18M For Gas Explosion [Video]

Energy Company Fined $18M For Gas Explosion

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Committee on Thursday announced a penalty of $18.25 million for the 2017 gas explosion that killed two people and injured two others when it destroyed a house in..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Georgia energy and gas companies suspend service disconnections during coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus spreads in Georgia and the metro Atlanta area, Georgia Power, a subsidiary of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), and Atlanta Gas Light, a...
bizjournals

Xcel Energy and Denver Water won’t disconnect non-paying customers during coronavirus crisis

Xcel Energy and Denver Water say they won't disconnect residential electric, natural gas service or water service due to the challenges people face as the...
Denver Post


Tweets about this

LaurenMcgowan

Lauren McGowan RT @DBeekman: Puget Sound Energy won’t disconnect gas, electric service during coronavirus crisis, company says https://t.co/DugGEEzh6F 49 seconds ago

DBeekman

Daniel Beekman Puget Sound Energy won’t disconnect gas, electric service during coronavirus crisis, company says https://t.co/DugGEEzh6F 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.