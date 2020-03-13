Puget Sound Energy won’t disconnect gas, electric service during coronavirus crisis, company says
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has stopped disconnecting service for non-payment, a spokeswoman said. The Bellevue-based company provides natural gas in Seattle and both gas and electric power elsewhere in the region. “We understand the hardship local businesses and residents are facing and will not be disconnecting customers at this […]
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Committee on Thursday announced a penalty of $18.25 million for the 2017 gas explosion that killed two people and injured two others when it destroyed a house in..