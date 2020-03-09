Global  

Working families, beneficiaries get boost from Government coronavirus package

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Working families, beneficiaries get boost from Government coronavirus packageWorking families and beneficiaries will get a bit more money in their back pocket as part of new Government spending in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Workers will also have the costs of self-isolation covered if they have...
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in NZ: Jacinda Adern explains Government's $12 billion economy rescue package

Coronavirus in NZ: Jacinda Adern explains Government's $12 billion economy rescue packageThe Government has unveiled a $12.1 billion support package to cushion the economic blow of coronavirus, with nearly half of the money going to a wage subsidy...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •News24SBSReuters

Italy Clears 25 Billion-Euro Spending Plan to Fight Coronavirus

Italy Clears 25 Billion-Euro Spending Plan to Fight Coronavirus(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government approved a 25 billion-euro ($28 billion) package to support its strained health system while helping businesses and families...
WorldNews


