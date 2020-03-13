Kentucky delays primary elections, becoming latest state to do so amid coronavirus threat

10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions 07:41 Colorado is “chasing a ghost” when it comes to the testing of possible novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state, with many people not displaying symptoms of the virus until 3-5 days after they are infected and test results are not coming back until the symptoms have progressed, Gov. Jared...