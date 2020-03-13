Global  

Kentucky delays primary elections, becoming latest state to do so amid coronavirus threat

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Kentucky Gov. Andrew Beshear and Secretary of State Michael G. Adams on Monday postponed the state's primary elections, which originally were scheduled for May 19, to June 23 amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic
News video: 'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions

'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions 07:41

 Colorado is “chasing a ghost” when it comes to the testing of possible novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state, with many people not displaying symptoms of the virus until 3-5 days after they are infected and test results are not coming back until the symptoms have progressed, Gov. Jared...

