Mulvaney under self-quarantine after niece falls ill

MaryMary RT @RawStory: Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/URDKxJIXoj 6 seconds ago

LakeCrazy™ 🇺🇸⚖️ RT @fitsnews: Hope all is well, @MickMulvaneyOMB ... prayers up for your family and all families impacted by this around the world. #Corona… 14 seconds ago

JusticeFiend RT @finnygo: Senior White House official confirms that outgoing Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-quarantine in his home… 16 seconds ago

FITSNews.com 📡 Hope all is well, @MickMulvaneyOMB ... prayers up for your family and all families impacted by this around the worl… https://t.co/ggGMQWdNj9 54 seconds ago

Feisty Lib Lady RT @LamontFrazier4: Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago - https://t.co/rBugo… 1 minute ago

Yvette J R 🍑🆘 RT @thomaskaine5: Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/JRDIOi6XCl 2 minutes ago

HIS GLORY RT @wwnrradio: Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is self-quarantining in South Carolina after his niece became sick, though… 5 minutes ago