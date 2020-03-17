Cuomo shoots down de Blasio warnings of possible NYC shelter-in-place order
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of an imminent shelter-in-place order in New York City, hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was a possibility and that a decision could be made within 48 hours.
With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.
