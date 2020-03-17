Global  

Cuomo shoots down de Blasio warnings of possible NYC shelter-in-place order

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of an imminent shelter-in-place order in New York City, hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was a possibility and that a decision could be made within 48 hours.
Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor 02:07

 With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed in his daily press conference on Tuesday that he is considering a shelter-in-place order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday night the total of positive coronavirus cases in New York City has climbed over 900 as the city desperately tries to stop the spread; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Cuomo dismisses idea of NYC order to shelter in place

"I don't think shelter in place really works for one locality," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
De Blasio Warns NYC: People Should Be Prepared for Possible 'Shelter-in-Place' Order This Week

De Blasio Warns NYC: People Should Be Prepared for Possible ‘Shelter-in-Place’ Order This WeekMayor *Bill de Blasio* said that New York City residents should be preparing for the possibility of a "shelter-in-place" order this week.
