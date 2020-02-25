Senate pushes deal over coronavirus bills to Wednesday

Global  

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Though Majority Leader Mitch McConnell directed the Republican majority to pass the House coronavirus package despite its flaws, the Senate could not come to an agreement and will take up the bills on Wednesday, along with an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul, R.-K.Y.
Top U.S. Senate Democrat: Coronavirus relief must address housing, schools

U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday said any economic relief package amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak must include funds to help support housing, and to help...
