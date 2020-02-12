Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski

In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Liberal Democrat Marie Newman beat incumbent Dan Lipinski in a U.S. House of Representatives primary race in Illinois on Tuesday, according to news reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Close 2020 Democratic Primary Puts Illinois In Play [Video]

Close 2020 Democratic Primary Puts Illinois In Play

After Super Tuesda, the delegate count between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden is super-close. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, Illinois will be an important grab for one of them.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:04Published
Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire [Video]

Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

In Illinois U.S. House race, liberal Democrat challenger Newman beats Lipinski

Liberal Democrat Marie Newman beat incumbent Dan Lipinski in a U.S. House of Representatives primary race in Illinois on Tuesday, according to local news...
Reuters

Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary

Ms. Newman, a progressive challenger, upset Mr. Lipinski, a conservative House Democrat who had broken with his party on abortion rights and health care.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesCBS NewsTIMEDaily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Joshuastopsun

Joshua Newman beats Lipinski in Illinois House primary : All of you conservatives who oppose a liberal open border, distri… https://t.co/BK4bLmkjzF 19 minutes ago

josephax

Joseph Ax In a rematch, Marie Newman, a liberal Democrat backed by progressive groups, beat eight-term (not 14) incumbent Dem… https://t.co/dYxSi6TNVA 2 hours ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @Reuters: In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski https://t.co/GflUthEb87 https://t.co/LjN4f… 3 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski… https://t.co/AHvKB0rlgC 5 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski https://t.co/VLYVmESHeG 5 hours ago

NEWSFLASH911

NewsFlash911 New post (In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski) has been published o… https://t.co/AtV5Nc6vxw 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.