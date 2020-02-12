Ms. Newman, a progressive challenger, upset Mr. Lipinski, a conservative House Democrat who had broken with his party on abortion rights and health care. NYTimes.com Also reported by •NPR •Seattle Times •CBS News •TIME •Daily Caller
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Joshua Newman beats Lipinski in Illinois House primary : All of you conservatives who oppose a liberal open border, distri… https://t.co/BK4bLmkjzF 19 minutes ago
Joseph Ax In a rematch, Marie Newman, a liberal Democrat backed by progressive groups, beat eight-term (not 14) incumbent Dem… https://t.co/dYxSi6TNVA 2 hours ago
Edward Stilson RT @Reuters: In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski https://t.co/GflUthEb87 https://t.co/LjN4f… 3 hours ago
HEDGE energy New Article: In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski… https://t.co/AHvKB0rlgC 5 hours ago
HEDGE energy In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski https://t.co/VLYVmESHeG 5 hours ago
NewsFlash911 New post (In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski) has been published o… https://t.co/AtV5Nc6vxw 6 hours ago