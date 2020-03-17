John Cornyn blames virus on China: 'Culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs'
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Sen. John Cornyn came under fire Wednesday for comments some perceived as racist when he blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a "culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that."
