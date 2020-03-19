Global  

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Becomes First Known Congress Member To Test Positive For Coronavirus

cbs4.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced he has the coronavirus, becoming the first known member of Congress to test positive for the disease.
News video: Two Members Of Congress Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two Members Of Congress Test Positive For Coronavirus 01:16

 Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams announced they are both self-quarantining.

Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser [Video]

Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser

Instead of voting on an emergency coronavirus relief package, Alaska’s only Congressman attended an NRA fundraiser. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published
UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus

UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Diaz-Balart Becomes 1st Member Of Congress To Announce Positive Covid-19 Test

Diaz-Balart, 58, a Republican of Florida, said in a statement that on Saturday evening he developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache.
NPR Also reported by •News24allAfrica.comBBC NewsZee NewsHaaretzUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comReuters

Sport24.co.za | Ottawa player is NHL's first with positive coronavirus test

An unnamed Ottawa Senators player has become the first National Hockey League player to test positive for the coronavirus.
News24 Also reported by •Zee NewsHaaretzFOXNews.comReutersUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldIndependent

Tweets about this

DarbysCastle

Darby Abbott The lucky ones get tests! https://t.co/HCBKUiy6Lw 3 minutes ago

VmkellerVanessa

Vanessa Keller RT @MalcolmNance: Of course it was a Republican: CNN-Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to test positive for coronavir… 5 minutes ago

OunisMadjid

the poor man 👨 RT @PDChina: US #COVID19 infections rose to 7,769 with 118 deaths as of 19:00 EST Wednesday, according to John Hopkins University. Rep. Ma… 7 minutes ago

Adam_Ever_

inveigle RT @americanshomer: GOP Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart Becomes First Member of Congress to Contract Coronavirus https://t.co/Xe5J9YECdO 10 minutes ago

tambraraye

Tambra Raye #FlattentheCurve Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams said Wednesday that they have tested positive for COVID-19. They are the fi… https://t.co/WfPYCnF59l 11 minutes ago

americanshomer

David, Ph.D. GOP Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart Becomes First Member of Congress to Contract Coronavirus https://t.co/Xe5J9YECdO 25 minutes ago

RealOlaudah

Olaudah Equiano® #FL #Republican Congressman #MarioDiazBalart becomes the first member of Congress to test positive for the coronavi… https://t.co/Oa4PeEf93S 28 minutes ago

chitocardenas

Francisco Cardenas Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/9ODnhGx24U 32 minutes ago

