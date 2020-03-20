Global  

Senators Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler sold millions in stocks before coronavirus crippled markets, reports find

Two Republican lawmakers are under intense scrutiny as reports show Senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler having sold millions in stocks before the coronavirus outbreak sent the markets in freefall. 
News video: Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks 01:29

 European and Asian shares slid again Wednesday, even after Donald Trump said he planned a $1 trillion package of aid for the U.S. economy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Global markets bounce after a trying week [Video]

Global markets bounce after a trying week

Stock markets rebounded from some of their recent huge losses on Friday, pulling further away from three-year lows as central banks and governments pledged masses of cash to reduce the economic impact..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Calls on Senator Richard Burr to Resign After He Dumped Stock Following Coronavirus Briefings [Video]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Calls on Senator Richard Burr to Resign After He Dumped Stock Following Coronavirus Briefings

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson calls on Republican Senator Richard Burr to explain his stock dump after being briefed on coronavirus or to resign. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:27Published

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reportedly 'dumped millions' in stock before coronavirus tanked markets

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, has become the second lawmaker to have reportedly sold stock weeks before the coronavirus outbreak triggered a stock market...
FOXNews.com

Four senators reportedly sold stock before markets' coronavirus spiral

Four U.S. senators reportedly sold stocks before the coronavirus sent markets plunging. Republican Senator Richard Burr sold up to roughly $1.7 million in...
CBS News

