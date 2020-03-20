Trump resists using powers under Defense Production Act as governors, others apply pressure
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Despite pleas from governors, members of Congress and presidential candidates, President Trump so far has resisted using his powers under the Defense Production Act as officials look to ramp up the American medical system's capacity in anticipation of a spike in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, invoking the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of desperately needed medical equipment, said he saw himself as a 'wartime president' in the fight against public "enemy" coronavirus.
In a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act, that FEMA has been activated to Level 1, and that two hospital ships will soon be ready to dock in..