Ingrid E Baptista RT @joncoopertweets: Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in the… 6 seconds ago AGirlHasNoPresident “Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in… https://t.co/Y3CFNfXkkO 23 seconds ago cscstars RT @ajjaffe: Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in the largest… 27 seconds ago GluttenPositive RT @rxjef77: Bloomberg to give $18M to DNC; state parties to get offices: WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from… 58 seconds ago