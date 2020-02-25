Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )





The post Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low? appeared first on HousingWire. The lowest mortgage rates have ever been was around Thanksgiving 2012 when the interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.31% (according to Freddie Mac data), but rising panic over the coronavirus could drive rates to lows never seen before.The post Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low? appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

