Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low?

Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low?

HousingWire Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The lowest mortgage rates have ever been was around Thanksgiving 2012 when the interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.31% (according to Freddie Mac data), but rising panic over the coronavirus could drive rates to lows never seen before.

The post Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low? appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows [Video]Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches [Video]Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches

Mortgage rates hit an all-time low as peak real-estate season approaches

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates fall to an all-time low

The average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.29% this week, the lowest ever recorded by Freddie Mac in a series that goes back to 1971. The...
HousingWire Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmaxMotley FoolSeattle Times

A record low on average 30-year fixed mortgage: 3.29%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has hit a record low of 3.29%, driven down by investors shifting money into the safety of U.S....
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhillipRector

Phillip Rector Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low? https://t.co/tZJ0cPChyR 11 hours ago

DoThisGP

GP Theriot - Mortgage Advisor I am going to be on TV this Monday morning! Laura Harris, the weekday mornings anchor on KXAS-TV, NBC Channel 5, wi… https://t.co/g5H8VNB7TW 12 hours ago

BradArnoldWX

Brad Arnold Is it bad that I’m not mad about the coronavirus panic? Keep the panic going and lower those mortgage rates until w… https://t.co/Bi5Af8BuMF 14 hours ago

TroyErickson

Troy Erickson Realtor With mortgage interest rates so low and home values increasing, you might be considering a HELOC. If you are, you m… https://t.co/0w4YrQFdUe 14 hours ago

joyhastingsjgR

Joy Hastings Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low? #Time2buy #realestate #duffyandhastings #jgR #heretohelpyou2 https://t.co/jJyGwVSWWR 14 hours ago

MichaelMosesLD

Michael Moses Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low? Click the link below to read more: https://t.co/lYfSnMsjI7 https://t.co/WExQTUpbRC 18 hours ago

FFC_MB

FidelityFunding Just about everyone who buys a house has a mortgage, but do you understand how they work? Read here to learn someth… https://t.co/McE3jjb4mk 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.