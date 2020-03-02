Global  

2020 HW Tech100 Real Estate winner: America’s Preferred Home Warranty

HousingWire Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
America’s Preferred Home Warranty RealPro App lets real estate agents order our warranty in under a minute, any time of day, with only the push of a button. This convenient source for managing real estate home warranty accounts can also send documentation anywhere needed, without ever waiting on the phone for customer service. The app […]

The post 2020 HW Tech100 Real Estate winner: America’s Preferred Home Warranty appeared first on HousingWire.
