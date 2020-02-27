Global  

Mortgage rates fell to an all-time low in the last week and lenders across the country are now dealing with a deluge of mortgage applications as borrowers rush to both buy and refinance, but are some of those same lenders keeping borrowers from getting even lower interest rates than they already are? The answer: Possibly.

The post Mortgage rates are lower than ever, but are lenders keeping them from going even lower? appeared first on HousingWire.
