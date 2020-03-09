Sam Miller "While some lenders are marking up their rates to try to deal with capacity issues, how long will this last? Will l… https://t.co/Jlf7yVHWxM 2 days ago Noreen Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sites https://t.co/l54TOrckKv 3 days ago Chris Brown Lenders are so busy right now trying to process refis they’ve already received that they’re pushing interest rates… https://t.co/ikfIok2eIH 3 days ago Sean Pierpont RT @KimDingsdale: Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sites https://t.co/cyyi0A92tx 4 days ago Endpointclosing Will this be the end of the super-low mortgage interest rate? https://t.co/BzglZxi53n 4 days ago Paul Anderson Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sites https://t.co/EJ0dTgKNkf 4 days ago Linda Bassett RT @mariaaslin: Do you rely on comparison sites? 🤔 In this time of uncertainty, ensure you're getting the right information from a qualifie… 4 days ago Kimberly Dingsdale - Real Estate Salesperson Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sites https://t.co/cyyi0A92tx 4 days ago