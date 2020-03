With mortgage rates recently dropping to all-time lows and lenders currently working to keep up with the surging demand from borrowers, the Mortgage Bankers Association now expects this year to see the highest volume of mortgage refinances in eight years.The post MBA doubles refi forecast after mortgage rates fall to all-time lows appeared first on HousingWire.



