Quicken Loans moves nearly all employees to remote work as coronavirus spreads
Friday, 13 March 2020 () With the coronavirus continuing to spread, some of the biggest companies in the U.S. are moving their employees to work from home to try to mitigate the impact of the virus. Included among those companies is the biggest mortgage lender in the country.
The post Quicken Loans moves nearly all employees to remote work as coronavirus spreads appeared first on HousingWire.
Google has requested all of its North American employees and contractors work from home due to the coronavirus. The total number of employees affected is well over 100,000, counting those working under Alphabet. The request applies to all workers who are able to perform their jobs from home and is in...
The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:26Published
Twitter Inc escalated its coronavirus response by mandating that all employees must work from home, having previously only recommended the practice. The San... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •The Next Web
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Cathy RT @HousingWire: Approximately 90% of Quicken Loan's 18,000 total employees are working from home. https://t.co/fJVXKHbGzD 3 hours ago
Time2Be...🍴🥗💃🏡🏢 Approximately 90% of Quicken Loan's 18,000 total employees are working from home. https://t.co/1Zvkl7Cyal March 13, 2020 at 03:00PM 6 hours ago
HousingWire Approximately 90% of Quicken Loan's 18,000 total employees are working from home. https://t.co/fJVXKHbGzD 7 hours ago