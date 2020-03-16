How coronavirus market downturn will test iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





The post How coronavirus market downturn will test iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor appeared first on HousingWire. Do homebuyers even know if they’re going to have a job? Do sellers want open house crowds in their homes right now? These questions, spurred by coronavirus , come at peak homebuying season, and HousingWire Columnist Julian Hebron explores just what these questions could mean for iBuyers.The post How coronavirus market downturn will test iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #Error404NotFound RT @maggieatlas: The Globalisation Pyramid Economic scam GFC/ Coronavirus the speculators those who've bet on a downturn in stock market wi… 2 hours ago Maggie Atlas The Globalisation Pyramid Economic scam GFC/ Coronavirus the speculators those who've bet on a downturn in stock ma… https://t.co/OzGoMkiG9r 2 hours ago Amos Darnell Worried the recent economic downturn will collapse housing market like we saw from 2006-08?… https://t.co/Nc3Zl1xwzJ 6 hours ago A $1000 deductible isn't affordable Understand something y'all, Coronavirus will merely be the trigger of an economic downturn. For instance, the credi… https://t.co/KhrRNsIQsE 8 hours ago Benjamin Reeves @BrianLehrer How will Congress and the Federal government help support freelancers and consultants who are losing i… https://t.co/MilKmHK06Z 10 hours ago Jonathan Kidder 🧙‍♂️⭐️✨ How to WIN during a down market. 1. Stay Positive 2. Keep Grinding 3. Keep Sourcing https://t.co/M07xGuIyIf 1 day ago helmut0 RT @Cannabiyesi: Will the coronavirus put us in a place to legalize cannabis for TAX purpose? In the mist of coronavirus causing a marke… 1 day ago CannaBíyèsí Will the coronavirus put us in a place to legalize cannabis for TAX purpose? In the mist of coronavirus causing… https://t.co/VW7kit0Uo4 1 day ago