Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > Redfin suspends open houses as coronavirus spreads

Redfin suspends open houses as coronavirus spreads

HousingWire Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
As the real estate industry continues to adapt to a whole new world dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Redfin is taking a drastic step to try to limit the spread of the virus.

The post Redfin suspends open houses as coronavirus spreads appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Adeptivesw

Adeptive Software Corporation RT @HousingWire: No more open houses for Redfin-listed houses. https://t.co/jMwWuqkt06 14 minutes ago

PahrumpNevada

Time2Be...🍴🥗💃🏡🏢 No more open houses for Redfin-listed houses. https://t.co/phWfeI2Kwk March 17, 2020 at 08:41AM 34 minutes ago

HousingWire

HousingWire No more open houses for Redfin-listed houses. https://t.co/jMwWuqkt06 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.