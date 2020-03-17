Redfin halts homebuying as coronavirus spreads Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )





The post Redfin halts homebuying as The growing uncertainty in the housing market has claimed its first iBuyer victim. Redfin announced Wednesday that it is hitting the pause button on its homebuying efforts, which it calls RedfinNow.The post Redfin halts homebuying as coronavirus spreads appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Redfin suspends open houses as coronavirus spreads As the real estate industry continues to adapt to a whole new world dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Redfin is taking a drastic step to try to limit the spread...

HousingWire 1 day ago





Tweets about this