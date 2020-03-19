Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The post New York will let some residents skip 3 months of mortgage payments as coronavirus spreads appeared first on HousingWire. HUD, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac announced Wednesday that they are suspending foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days to keep people in their homes the coronavirus spreads . But the state of New York is taking its relief efforts several steps further, including letting certain residents skip their mortgage payments for 90 days.The post New York will let some residents skip 3 months of mortgage payments as coronavirus spreads appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

