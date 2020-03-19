New York will let some residents skip 3 months of mortgage payments as coronavirus spreads
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () HUD, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac announced Wednesday that they are suspending foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days to keep people in their homes the coronavirus spreads. But the state of New York is taking its relief efforts several steps further, including letting certain residents skip their mortgage payments for 90 days.
As hospitals in New York and worldwide scramble for enough beds and respirators for coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tightens restrictions even more but stops short of a shelter-in-place order; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close its trading floors and switch to electronic-only mode in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, CNBC... The Next Web Also reported by •Business Insider •Independent •NPR
