Treasury moves tax filing deadline to July 15 citing virus disruptions
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Americans will get an additional three months to file their taxes because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury announced on Friday, broadening a prior extension that had only applied to payments.
