Treasury moves tax filing deadline to July 15 citing virus disruptions

HousingWire Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Americans will get an additional three months to file their taxes because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury announced on Friday, broadening a prior extension that had only applied to payments.

News video: Tax Filing Deadline Extended Because Of Coronavirus

Tax Filing Deadline Extended Because Of Coronavirus 00:21

 U.S.Treasury Department moved the tax filing deadline for individuals to July 15.

Income Tax Filing Deadline Moved Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Income Tax Filing Deadline Moved Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Americans will have an additional three months to file their taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Secretary said on Friday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
Reports: Treasury Considers Delaying Tax Filing Deadline Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Reports: Treasury Considers Delaying Tax Filing Deadline Due To Coronavirus

The U.S. Treasury is considering pushing back the upcoming tax filing deadline to curb the financial impact of coronavirus on American households and businesses, two people familiar with the plans told..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:17Published

Taxes 2020: April 15 federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15

The Trump administration will push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a tweet.
USATODAY.com

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Confirms Tax Filing Deadline Delayed Until July — ‘Without Interest Or Penalties’

'Tax Day...'
Daily Caller

