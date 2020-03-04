Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Tennessee bishop criticizes Democratic Party (Bishop Rick Stika)

Tennessee bishop criticizes Democratic Party (Bishop Rick Stika)

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
On the evening of March 3, the day of the Super Tuesday primary elections, Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville wrote, “How can a political party state that their election will bring back morality to the United States when the party is now in favor of unrestricted abortion and infanticide? How about the two billion that will be spent on electing a President. Moral?” Earlier in the day, he wrote, “Why are drag queens in our public schools and not prayer?”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bishop weighs in on election, warns against Bernie Sanders' socialism (Bishop Rick Stika)

“Be happy when the election is over,” Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville (Tennessee) wrote on March 3. “Every minute there is a Michael Bloomberg...
Catholic Culture

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: Tennessee bishop criticizes Democratic Party (Bishop Rick Stika) https://t.co/5k5OaT1eXB 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.