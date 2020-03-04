Tennessee bishop criticizes Democratic Party (Bishop Rick Stika)

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

On the evening of March 3, the day of the Super Tuesday primary elections, Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville wrote, "How can a political party state that their election will bring back morality to the United States when the party is now in favor of unrestricted abortion and infanticide? How about the two billion that will be spent on electing a President. Moral?" Earlier in the day, he wrote, "Why are drag queens in our public schools and not prayer?"


