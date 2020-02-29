Coronavirus preventive measures intensified inside Vatican City (Vatican News)

Global  

Coronavirus preventive measures intensified inside Vatican City

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
“We have developed operational protocols for our doctors and nurses and have drawn up behavioral guidelines for residents and employees throughout Vatican City State,” said Andrea Arcangeli, a health official. “We have created a protected route within our first aid service that allows us to filter out people potentially at risk of Covid-19 infection ... using a mobile first-aid structure, a van parked outside our building.”
