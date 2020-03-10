Global  

Pope urges priests to bring Eucharist to sick during Italy coronavirus quarantine

Catholic Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis prayed that priests 'have the courage to go out and go to the sick, bringing the strength of the Word of God and the Eucharist'

The post Pope urges priests to bring Eucharist to sick during Italy coronavirus quarantine appeared first on Catholic Herald.
Pope, conducting mass alone, urges priests to minister to coronarivus sick

Pope Francis is urging priests to "have the courage" to go out to visit those sick from the coronavirus, even though Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown to...
CBC.ca

Pope tells priests to go out and meet the sick

The restrictions -- including checkpoints on roads and in railway stations -- are set to remain until April 3
Hindu

