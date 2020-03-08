Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Pope Francis asks Mary's protection of Rome against coronavirus

Pope Francis asks Mary's protection of Rome against coronavirus

CNA Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Rome, Italy, Mar 11, 2020 / 03:21 pm (CNA).- As the Diocese of Rome holds a day of prayer and fasting for victims of coronavirus, Pope Francis sent a message asking for the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, invoking her under her title of Salus Populi Romani.

“Under Your protection we seek refuge, Holy Mother of God. Do not despise the entreaties of us who are in trial, and free us from every danger, glorious and blessed Virgin,” Francis prayed March 11 via video.

“You, Protectress of the Roman People, you know what we need and we are sure that you will provide so that, as in Cana of Galilee, joy and celebration may return after this trying moment,” he said.

The pope’s prayer video was sent as part of the Diocese of Rome’s call to spend March 11 in prayer and fasting for those who are sick with or have died from coronavirus.

The vicar general of the Diocese of Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, said Mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Love, on the outskirts of Rome, as part of the day’s special prayers.

The diocese is also collecting monetary donations to provide support to healthcare workers as they sacrifice to care for the sick.

A communication from the vicariate of Rome said the day is “a moment of grace, when united in spiritual communion, we will feel like brothers and sisters in faith, in solidarity, and not suspicious of each other.”

“We will pray not only for our city, but for Italy and for the whole world,” it said.

In Italy, as of March 11, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached over 10,500. At least 827 people have died from the virus in the country. Rome has 99 active cases.

The Italian government put the country on a nationwide lockdown through April 3 to help contain the spread of the virus.

The quarantine prevents movement within the country and limits other travel. People are required to stay at home except to go to work, the supermarket, or the pharmacy.

“Oh Mary, you always shine on our way as a sign of salvation and hope,” Pope Francis prayed. “We rely on you, Health of the Sick, that at the cross you were associated with the pain of Jesus, keeping your faith firm.”

“Help us, Mother of Divine Love, to conform to the will of the Father and to do what Jesus will tell us, which took our suffering upon itself and took on our pains to lead us, through the cross, to the joy of the resurrection.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message

Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message 01:00

 Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope prays for end of virus in visit to empty Rome [Video]

Pope prays for end of virus in visit to empty Rome

Pope Francis ventured into a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published
Rome residents applaud medical staff during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Rome residents applaud medical staff during coronavirus lockdown

Footage from a flat in Rome where the residents applauded the medical staff in Italy that are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis asks Mary’s protection for Rome against coronavirus

Pope Francis sent a message asking for the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, invoking her under her title of Salus Populi Romani The post Pope Francis...
Catholic Herald

Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic

Vatican City, Mar 12, 2020 / 05:15 am (CNA).- The suffering of the poor cannot be ignored during the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis said Thursday in his...
CNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

holyfamilysl

Holy Family Manor RT @AllentownDioces: ICYMI #PopeFrancis asks Mary to intercede amid pandemic https://t.co/CnUoCUZpRn #CatholicTwitter https://t.co/9LN0gR… 1 hour ago

AllentownDioces

Diocese of Allentown ICYMI #PopeFrancis asks Mary to intercede amid pandemic https://t.co/CnUoCUZpRn #CatholicTwitter https://t.co/9LN0gRWubD 20 hours ago

saintaths

St.Athanasius Parish RT @cnalive: As the Diocese of #Rome holds a day of prayer and fasting for victims of #coronavirus, Pope Francis sent a message asking for… 2 days ago

SACRED_COMBAT

SACRED COMBAT Catholic News Francis Asks for Mary's Protection of Rome - https://t.co/fwFeExL9sf - SACRED COMBAT 3 days ago

ncpadre

Father John Putnam RT @catholicthing: Pope asks Mary to protect Rome https://t.co/KmdZzSDQCd Hannah Brockhaus, CNA 3 days ago

SagayaRaj_11

Sagayaraj Victor RT @CatholicHerald: Pope Francis asks Mary's protection for Rome against coronavirus https://t.co/69043gOEWb https://t.co/F6zqVs21ye 3 days ago

sophianictract

Matt 4 EFTA 🇳🇴 🇮🇸 🇨🇭 🇱🇮🇬🇧 Pope Francis asks Mary's protection for Rome against coronavirus https://t.co/VOHBKpwHfo 3 days ago

anonrc

rachel campbell Pope Francis Asks for Mary&#039;s Protection of Rome Against Coronavirus https://t.co/Hg2O937hVu #NCRegister 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.