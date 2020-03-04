Vatican Holy Week celebrations to take place without the presence of the faithful (Prefecture of the Papal Household)

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Prefecture of the Pontifical Household announced that "because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful. In addition, "until April 12 [Easter Sunday], the general audiences and the Angelus presided over by the Holy Father will be available only in live streaming on the official Vatican News website."


