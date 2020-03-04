Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Vatican Holy Week celebrations to take place without the presence of the faithful (Prefecture of the Papal Household)

Vatican Holy Week celebrations to take place without the presence of the faithful (Prefecture of the Papal Household)

Catholic Culture Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Prefecture of the Pontifical Household announced that “because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful. In addition, “until April 12 [Easter Sunday], the general audiences and the Angelus presided over by the Holy Father will be available only in live streaming on the official Vatican News website.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen [Video]

‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen

A 'Millennial Burnout Coach' is charging stressed-out young professionals $2,000 to help them find their inner zen. Charlene Rymsha, 43, runs a company called Everyday Coherence in New York, and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Vatican’s Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the...
Seattle Times

Vatican's Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican's Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Holy...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cinta_256

Cinta RT @igniteivan: Vatican cancels Easter Mass qnd Holy Week celebrations. People will be able to stream but not atte d the mass. More countr… 10 minutes ago

KasisiBernard

Bernard kasisi RT @CatholicSentnl: The Vatican office that distributes free tickets to papal events has posted a notice on its website that "the liturgica… 34 minutes ago

heraldmalaysia

Herald Malaysia #COVIDー19 : #Vatican #HolyWeek celebrations without #public participation https://t.co/4RAWwSfd2u https://t.co/r8kiwjdRPx 42 minutes ago

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: Vatican Holy Week celebrations to take place without the presence of the faithful (Prefecture of the Papal Hou… https://t.co/eTTtvSdBdV 42 minutes ago

gramps586

gramps586 RT @Stars4P: A-OKAY Vatican announces that Holy Week/Easter Sunday celebrations will take place “without the physical presence of the faith… 1 hour ago

Stars4P

Stars4Patriots A-OKAY Vatican announces that Holy Week/Easter Sunday celebrations will take place “without the physical presence o… https://t.co/rgzwjgDkVZ 2 hours ago

RhondaH17025331

Rhonda RT @ctrlamb: NEW: Vatican announces that Holy Week/Easter Sunday celebrations will take place “without the physical presence of the faithfu… 2 hours ago

JoannaG61445252

Joshua．Vany RT @VaticanNews: The Vatican announces that #PopeFrancis' Holy Week liturgical celebrations will take place without the physical presence o… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.