'God is at our side in time of trouble,' primate says in St. Patrick's Day message (CatholicNews.ie)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
“During these days I invite you to pray with me the beautiful prayer of Saint Patrick, Saint Patrick’s Breastplate, where he invited God to surround him with love and protection,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland. With the suspension of public Masses, the St. Patrick’s Day Mass is being celebrated privately in his cathedral.
News video: St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Continue Despite Coronavirus Concerns

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Continue Despite Coronavirus Concerns 02:04

 Even with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, St. Patrick's Day's celebrators still flocked to the South Side on Saturday night, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids [Video]

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids With most St. Patrick’s Day events canceled in favor of social distancing, celebrating the March holiday with your family may seem..

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience [Video]

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston. It's the first time in nearly 25 years that the band will not..

Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade suspended, mayor says

The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been suspended, according to a spokesman for city Mayor Lyda Krewson....
Cheltenham Stayers’ Hurdle on talkSPORT: Start time, race card and full commentary of St Patrick’s Day special

There will be an Irish flavour to day three of the Cheltenham Festival as the Stayers’ Hurdle headlines the St Patrick’s Day racing. With the famous Guinness...
