Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Primate of All Ireland calls for ‘outpouring of works of mercy’ on St. Patrick’s Day

Primate of All Ireland calls for ‘outpouring of works of mercy’ on St. Patrick’s Day

CNA Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Armagh, Northern Ireland, Mar 17, 2020 / 08:32 am (CNA).- You are never alone, even in the isolation during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Primate of All Ireland told the country’s Catholics on St. Patrick’s Day.

“In Ireland we have a strong tradition that God is at our side in time of trouble,” Archbishop Eamon Martin, archbishop of Armagh said in his pastoral message on Tuesday, March 17.

“It remains important to keep reminding ourselves and others in the coming days that we are never completely isolated: Christ is beside us, before us, behind us, on our right and on our left, beneath us and above us,” the archbishop said, quoting from the Lorica of St. Patrick.

St. Patrick, a fifth century Welsh-born bishop is credited with the spread of Christianity across Ireland. He is now the patron saint of the island.

Believed to have been born around 389 AD, Patrick was abducted by Irish raiders as a teenager and taken to Ireland where he worked for six years as a slave. He escaped and in the following years studied the faith at monasteries in Europe.

Patrick was ordained as a deacon and then a bishop in continental Europe before returning to Ireland as a missionary. He used his knowledge of the Irish culture and Celtic symbols to spread the Christian faith, and was known for his prayer and fasting.

Ireland has seen more than 220 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and two deaths from the virus. Public Masses have been canceled by the country’s bishops, although Archbishop Martin is offering Mass for St. Patrick’s Day, a solemnity in Ireland, to be live streamed online.

Worldwide, there are more than 185,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) last week.

The archbishop invited Catholics to pray the Lorica of St. Patrick, which the saint prayed for spiritual protection, for protection against the virus. He also exhorted the country’s Catholics to prayer and works of mercy.

“This is a time for an outpouring of the works of mercy towards the sick and vulnerable, and for a spirit of generosity and self-sacrifice, compassion and charity in Ireland, and across the world,” he said.

Archbishop Martin asked Catholics to pray “for the virtues of patience and perseverance” and not to succumb to despair.

“Do your best to spread calmness – not panic; serenity – not turbulence; solidarity – not selfishness,” he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day 01:21

 1. Soda Bread. This bread gets its name from the baking soda that is used as a leavening agent.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Irish mountains lit up to mark St Patrick's Day [Video]

Irish mountains lit up to mark St Patrick's Day

In celebration of St Patrick's Day the Connemara Mountains on the west coast of Ireland are transformed by Finnish artist Kari Kola into the 'world's largest outdoor light artwork' called Savage..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Trump suspends Europe-US travel [Video]

Trump suspends Europe-US travel

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'God is at our side in time of trouble,' primate says in St. Patrick's Day message (CatholicNews.ie)

“During these days I invite you to pray with me the beautiful prayer of Saint Patrick, Saint Patrick’s Breastplate, where he invited God to surround him with...
Catholic Culture

In Pictures: Famous buildings go green for St Patrick’s Day

Hundred of landmarks and sites are being illuminated in green this year – as part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to mark St Patrick’s Day.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlcayubit

cutemals RT @cnalive: Archbishop Eamon Martin invoked #Ireland's patron saint and urged Catholics "to spread calmness – not panic; serenity – not tu… 2 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #Catholic #WordNews via cnalive Primate of All Ireland calls for ‘outpouring of works of mercy’ on St. Patri… https://t.co/g5BuICtC1i 4 minutes ago

ToddCatholic

Todd Huff♥CATHOLIC I LOVE YOU JESUS Primate of All Ireland calls for ‘outpouring of works of mercy’ on St. Patrick’s Day… https://t.co/BOV8EOBKQ6 22 minutes ago

Worldcatholicn1

Worldcatholicnews Primate of All Ireland calls for ‘outpouring of works of mercy’ on St. Patrick’s Day https://t.co/ACzSYIqaqD https://t.co/TS5rYYUwxg 29 minutes ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency Archbishop Eamon Martin invoked #Ireland's patron saint and urged Catholics "to spread calmness – not panic; sereni… https://t.co/EC2clqMdEb 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.