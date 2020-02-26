Global  

Hong Kong pets face coronavirus quarantine after dog tests positive

Terra Daily Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 28, 2020

All pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined, with one dog already in isolation, the city's authorities said Friday. The move is the first reported case anywhere in the world of a government quarantining pets over the outbreak and was prompted by a positive test in the pet of an infected patient. The canine has been placed in quarantine for 14 days as
Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus?

Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus?

 Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? The spread of the deadly coronavirus is raising questions about human transmission. But could your dog be at risk, too? The World Health Organization has stated that there is no evidence that pets like dogs and cats can be infected by COVID-19. WHO website Although no...

Losses May Accelerate For Hong Kong Bourse

The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak...
RTTNews

Hong Kong banks face coronavirus toll on asset quality, loan growth

Hong Kong's banks face at least two quarters of worsening asset quality and slowing loan growth as the coronavirus outbreak hits trade and consumer banking,...
Reuters India


