Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Paris (AFP) Feb 27, 2020



The list of countries hit by the coronavirus grows. Mecca suspends entry for pilgrims. Several countries close their schools, stock exchanges plunge. Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis. - 50 countries hit - Some 82,560 people have been infected worldwide and 2,813 have died, according to the latest AFP toll from official sources Thursday at 1700 GMT. The n 👓 View full article

