Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw blood

Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw blood

Space Daily Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw bloodNew Brunswick NJ (SPX) Mar 05, 2020

Rutgers engineers have created a tabletop device that combines a robot, artificial intelligence and near-infrared and ultrasound imaging to draw blood or insert catheters to deliver fluids and drugs. Their most recent research results, published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, suggest that autonomous systems like the image-guided robotic device could outperform people on some c
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Autonomous Ship Called ‘Mayflower’ Will Set Sail on 400th Anniversary of Plymouth Rock Landing!

Autonomous Ship Called ‘Mayflower’ Will Set Sail on 400th Anniversary of Plymouth Rock Landing! 00:47

 The Mayflower will set sail again across the Atlantic. This vessel will be guided by only artificial intelligence. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Could artificial intelligence have predicted the COVID-19 coronavirus? [Video]Could artificial intelligence have predicted the COVID-19 coronavirus?

Could artificial intelligence have predicted the COVID-19 coronavirus?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:33Published

EU to unveil proposed regulations for artificial intelligence [Video]EU to unveil proposed regulations for artificial intelligence

The European Union is set to unveil its proposed regulations for artificial intelligence (AI).

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gvalan

Greg Valancius RT @asokan_telecom: Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw blood https://t.co/GEjNM0fZOv #Automation #Tech @RutgersU @War… 9 minutes ago

asokan_telecom

Asokan Ashok Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw blood https://t.co/GEjNM0fZOv #Automation #Tech @RutgersU… https://t.co/Uua6J3NEK0 10 minutes ago

LabManager

Lab Manager The new instrument combines a robot, artificial intelligence, and near-infrared and ultrasound imaging and can pinp… https://t.co/4wSvtohKfG 16 minutes ago

Ahighervision

Art Fridrich Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw blood. @RutgersU engineers create device that can also inser… https://t.co/0ALWMwjJqG 2 hours ago

WalkonWildSide9

Après-Ski Sorry, not happening... Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw blood https://t.co/yJfWEDahNE via @RutgersU @EurekAlert 2 hours ago

ManleyP23

Manley Peterson This is super cool. I've had bad "blood draw" experiences and I can see how this would help in rural areas where th… https://t.co/WNRqfUNALp 2 hours ago

TheNakedBlock

Lori T Robot uses artificial intelligence and imaging to draw blood https://t.co/xHpeOjZq05 via @RutgersU @EurekAlert AA… https://t.co/fyfw0ZMsJe 2 hours ago

adamdanyal

Adam Danyal Every city need these recycling robots! https://t.co/nSi1OUSVAl 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.