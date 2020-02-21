Apple Asks 12,000 Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Apple Inc on Friday asked employees at its Silicon Valley headquarters to work from home if possible as a "precaution," a spokesman confirmed to Reuters. Officials in Santa Clara County, where Apple's 12,000-person Apple Park campus is located, had earlier asked large...
On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 updates - Apple and Google Play block coronavirus apps in the app stores, TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled, live streaming funerals; Facebook blocks Trump ads claiming to be government census surveys; TCL shows off two concept folding phones; SpaceX will be sending...
· Tech giants including Facebook, Amazon, and Google have asked employees to work from home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
· Facebook and Amazon have... Business Insider Also reported by •Zee News •9to5Mac •bizjournals
