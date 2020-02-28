SpaceX Dragon heads to Space Station for Monday docking

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station after launching at 11:50 p.m. EST Friday. Dragon will deliver more than 4,300 pounds of NASA cargo and science investigations, including a new science facility scheduled to be installed to the outside of the station during a spacewalk this spring. The spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch


