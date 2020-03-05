UK airline Flybe collapses as virus hits flights worldwide
Monday, 9 March 2020 () London (AFP) March 5, 2020
One of Britain's biggest airlines, Flybe, collapsed Thursday with passengers left stranded as the coronavirus epidemic takes a heavy toll on air travel around the world. A statement on Flybe's website said the no-frills airline, which employs 2,000 people, had entered administration and could not arrange alternative flights for its passengers. "All flights have been grounded and the UK b
EUROPE — Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of jet fuel flying EMPTY airplanes amid China's latest gift to the world because of some fantastic European rule saying operators can lose their flight slots if they're not flying.
Struggling UK airline Flybe has ceased operations Thursday and gone into administration. The regional airline, which was already reeling under financial issues,... RTTNews Also reported by •WorldNews •Tamworth Herald •BBC Local News