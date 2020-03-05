UK airline Flybe collapses as virus hits flights worldwide

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

London (AFP) March 5, 2020



One of Britain's biggest airlines, Flybe, collapsed Thursday with passengers left stranded as the coronavirus epidemic takes a heavy toll on air travel around the world. A statement on Flybe's website said the no-frills airline, which employs 2,000 people, had entered administration and could not arrange alternative flights for its passengers. "All flights have been grounded and the UK b


