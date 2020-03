Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Paris (AFP) March 4, 2020Man-made climate change made the unprecedented fires in Australiaat least 30 percent more likely, scientists said Wednesday, cautioning that their models can't keep pace with ever-growing extreme weather events. The blazes in late 2019-early 2020 destroyed more than 20 percent of all Australia's forests, devastated local communities and killed tens of millions of animals. Experts at the