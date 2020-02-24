Solar technology breakthrough at the University of Queensland Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Brisbane, Australia (SPX) Feb 24, 2020



The development of next generation solar power technology that has potential to be used as a flexible 'skin' over hard surfaces has moved a step closer, thanks to a significant breakthrough at The University of Queensland. UQ researchers set a world record for the conversion of solar energy to electricity via the use of tiny nanoparticles called 'quantum dots', which pass electrons between Brisbane, Australia (SPX) Feb 24, 2020The development of next generation solar power technology that has potential to be used as a flexible 'skin' over hard surfaces has moved a step closer, thanks to a significant breakthrough at The University of Queensland. UQ researchers set a world record for the conversion of solar energy to electricity via the use of tiny nanoparticles called 'quantum dots', which pass electrons between 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Earth formed a whole lot fast than previously thought: study



COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — Scientists say the early Solar System's cosmic dust gave rise to primitive Earth over just five million years. If the Solar System's existence is compressed into 24 hours, then.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources New multi-material solar cells set new efficiency standard Toronto, Canada (SPX) Mar 10, 2020 Researchers from the University of Toronto Engineering and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have...

Solar Daily 6 days ago



Tech Breakthrough Could Revolutionize Lithium Extraction A research team is close to patenting a new technique to extract lithium from brine that could revolutionize the lithium extraction process and potentially cut...

OilPrice.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this