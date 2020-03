Philadelphia PA (SPX) Mar 12, 2020Using data from the Dark Energy Survey (DES), researchers have found more than 300 trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs), minor planets located in the far reaches of the solar system, including more than 100 new discoveries. Published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series, the study also describes a new approach for finding similar types of objects and could aid future searches for the hypothe



Recent related videos from verified sources New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY Legal woes just increased for R. Kelly, according to reports at Newser. The defamed artist has a slew of new federal charges lobbed against him in New York. Legal documents show the 53-year-old was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published 11 hours ago R. Kelly Faces New Federal Sex Charges in Brooklyn R. Kelly Faces New Federal Sex Charges in Brooklyn According to TMZ, federal prosecutors in New York filed an indictment accusing the singer of sex crimes against two new alleged victims. One of the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Over 100 new minor planets found at edge of solar system Astronomers have discovered more than 100 new trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs), minor planets located in the far reaches of the solar system. For the study,...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Planet 9 discovery gets closer as astronomers discover 139 'minor planets' past Neptune Astronomers are getting closer to discovering the elusive and mysterious Planet Nine after 139 "minor planets,"Β were discovered past Neptune's orbit.

FOXNews.com 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this