Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study

Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Dinosaurs ruled the Earth 65 million years ago, but they did so when a day was shorter than it is now, according to newly published research.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Days Were Half-Hour Shorter When Dinosaurs Roamed Earth: Study

Days Were Half-Hour Shorter When Dinosaurs Roamed Earth: Study 00:39

 Scientists say they’ve determined that days were half an hour shorter when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millennials think you’re not really an adult until you pay for these things yourself, study finds [Video]Millennials think you’re not really an adult until you pay for these things yourself, study finds

 Americans would have gladly swapped out a math class or two in order to receive a better education when it came to their own personal finances, according to new research.A third of millennials..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

My Wife Accepts Me As A Man OR Woman | LOVE DON'T JUDGE [Video]My Wife Accepts Me As A Man OR Woman | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

HIGH SCHOOL sweethearts Katie and Vince Gay have been a couple for over 11 years and happily married for five. Nine years into their relationship; however, Vince dropped a bombshell: he – or they –..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dinosaurs may have traveled shorter distances than previously believed, new study suggests

A new study suggests that dinosaurs traveled significantly shorter distances and had drastically different migration behavior than initially believed.
FOXNews.com

In Earth's early history, a day was 23.5 hours and a year lasted 372 days

In Earth's early history, a day was 23.5 hours and a year lasted 372 days(CNN)When dinosaurs walked the Earth, days on our planet were a little bit shorter than the full 24 hours we know today. Earth turned more quickly, meaning that...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

LarrySoto

Larry Soto Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years... https://t.co/UU4ZseDjg7 58 minutes ago

MarkDickins

Mark T. Dickins. #FBR. Expert news analysis. Shorter, yes, but with dinosaurs chasing you, the days SEEMED a lot longer... https://t.co/a9yDtrmqHc 9 hours ago

cocoonings

cooning Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study https://t.co/uXaioKlWdo 17 hours ago

Paul_Liska

Paul Liska Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study https://t.co/IWkrUNsft0 https://t.co/V1M6pxNdw7 19 hours ago

HofmeisterSeth

🇺🇸 WhAtEvEr 🇺🇸 Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study https://t.co/KxkBNPp7Y9 20 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study https://t.co/K0gZCeZQMQ https://t.co/pGXls8MQoG 23 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study https://t.co/WL5N3QQ4Ur https://t.co/q8qQnprUvX 23 hours ago

zhsy00001

Kelly H The only way the year could be longer is if the earth used to be further from the sun. https://t.co/AosAKqUSYF 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.