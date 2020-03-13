Global  

Mysterious ancient Egyptian box containing goose egg may lead to Pharaoh's tomb

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020
An ancient stone chest and a mysterious ceramic box found at a burial site in Egypt may provide clues to the location of a royal tomb.
