SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbitCAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports that the mission lifted off at an airbase in Florida at 10:05..
SpinLaunch will slingshot rockets into space with giant centrifugeLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA — A U.S. aerospace company is building a huge centrifuge to launch spacecraft into orbit.
Wired.com reports that the SpinLaunch's centrifuge, or the kinetic launch system,..
Rachel RT @ChinaPowerCSIS: Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch- Reuters https://t.co/9GlxQKs9w0
China’s Long March rockets have completed nearl… 46 minutes ago
GABRIEL NIÑO AMARO RT @ANCALERTS: Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua https://t.co/07IEyPKfc0 2 hours ago
Jay Onyx Chinese Rocket Fails on Maiden Launch https://t.co/x8Sa4H5dIE 2 hours ago
HelenDelaRosa RT @ABSCBNNews: Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua https://t.co/jbEVkP7qPy 2 hours ago
ABS-CBN News Channel Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua https://t.co/07IEyPKfc0 2 hours ago
Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch. https://t.co/eGWYBMkVnd 3 hours ago
ABS-CBN News Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua https://t.co/jbEVkP7qPy 3 hours ago
ChinaPower Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch- Reuters https://t.co/9GlxQKs9w0
China’s Long March rockets have completed n… https://t.co/AvIBYuY2xw 3 hours ago