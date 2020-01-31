Global  

Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A new Chinese medium-lift rocket, part of a family of launch vehicles meant to support most of China's launch missions in future, failed on its debut flight, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
