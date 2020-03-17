Mysterious mammoth bone circle discovered in Russia could help explain how humans survived last Ice Age

Matthew Shettler RT @eltshow: Breaking bone news: humongous mysterious mammoth bone building discovered. https://t.co/H90d1e6VxY 55 minutes ago Michael R. Clark Winner of today's Overly Narrow Superlative goes to the "oldest known circular mammoth-bone feature built by modern… https://t.co/lHbekQI75d 1 hour ago Lisa Petrillo Is this the coolest story? mammoth bone mystery - This Mysterious Ancient Structure Was Made of Mammoth Bones https://t.co/pX5awNBpOI 3 hours ago Edward Gerwer Mysterious man-made circle of mammoth bones resurfaces after 20,000 years https://t.co/d4EiaxydiH 4 hours ago gallaico RT @BradshawFND: Mammoth bone circular structure - mysterious circle made from the skulls, skeletons and tusks of more than 60 woolly mammo… 5 hours ago Every Little Thing Breaking bone news: humongous mysterious mammoth bone building discovered. https://t.co/H90d1e6VxY 7 hours ago Bradshaw Foundation Mammoth bone circular structure - mysterious circle made from the skulls, skeletons and tusks of more than 60 wooll… https://t.co/3sjplOp5c6 10 hours ago Sandra Pascoal - Lima Mysterious mammoth bone circle in Russia could explain how humans survived last Ice Age https://t.co/bZ2z36kG5v 10 hours ago