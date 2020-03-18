Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Moscow (AFP) March 17, 2020



Russia has launched hi-tech systems that monitor social media for "fake news" on the Moscow (AFP) March 17, 2020Russia has launched hi-tech systems that monitor social media for "fake news" on the coronavirus and spot empty supermarket shelves, while an app will provide free telemedicine consultations, officials said Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin toured a new coronavirus information centre in Moscow that is pulling together IT resources including surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SWN Intertrade Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats https://t.co/j50PfLybZd 21 hours ago Gulf-Times #Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard for threats https://t.co/IozxkvziDK 2 days ago Devdiscourse Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats https://t.co/CygogQJhmk 2 days ago Vivek Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats https://t.co/wUbrBGSnqg 2 days ago Medical Xpress Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats https://t.co/EZDf4xIl10 2 days ago