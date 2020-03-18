US leads massive economic stimulus effort against coronavirus, EU shuts borders
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Washington DC (AFP) Mar 17, 2020
The United States led a multi-billion dollar global fight-back against economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus Tuesday and Germany's chancellor announced the shutting of EU borders to stem the pandemic's ferocious spread. After coming under criticism that they were mismanaging the response, both London and Washington announced massive economic stimulus packages. President Donald Tr