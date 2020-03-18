NASA's mobile moon rocket tower 44% over budget, IG says
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Mar 17, 2020
Construction on NASA's mobile launcher program for the new Space Launch System moon rocket is 44 percent over budget and three years behind schedule, a new report said. The space agency has built one massive rolling platform to move its moon rockets, with another on the way. Crews are adapting the first launcher to be mated with the SLS rocket for its first launch, planned later this ye
After months of testing at NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Ohio, the Orion spacecraft has earned its “stamp of approval.” Orion’s test flight around the moon is part of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, the prequel to humans walking on the moon again.
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 10, 2020
NASA's effort to build the Space Launch System rocket to transport people to the moon by 2024 is at least 30 percent over... Space Daily Also reported by •CBS News •TechCrunch