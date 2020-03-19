Global  

Greenland shed ice at unprecedented rate in 2019

Terra Daily Thursday, 19 March 2020
Greenland shed ice at unprecedented rate in 2019Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 19, 2020

During the exceptionally warm Arctic summer of 2019, Greenland lost 600 billion tons of ice, enough to raise global sea levels by 2.2 millimeters in two months, according to new research. On the opposite pole, Antarctica continued to lose mass in the Amundsen Sea Embayment and Antarctic Peninsula but saw some relief in the form of increased snowfall in Queen Maud Land, in the eastern part of the
