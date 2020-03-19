Global  

Study suggests LEGO bricks could survive in ocean for up to 1,300 years

Terra Daily Thursday, 19 March 2020
Study suggests LEGO bricks could survive in ocean for up to 1,300 yearsPlymouth UK (SPX) Mar 17, 2020

A LEGO brick could survive in the ocean for as many as 1,300 years, according to new research. A study led by the University of Plymouth examined the extent to which items of the ever-popular children's toy were worn down in the marine environment. By measuring the mass of individual bricks found on beaches against equivalent unused pieces and the age of blocks obtained from storage,
 Scientists have determined that LEGO bricks can likely survive in the ocean for as many as 1,300 years.

