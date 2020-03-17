Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon temple

Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon temple

Terra Daily Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon templeLos Angeles (AFP) March 18, 2020

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah on Wednesday, damaging an iconic Mormon temple and disrupting efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The shallow quake - Utah's strongest since 1992 - also closed Salt Lake City airport, damaged buildings downtown and left tens of thousands without power. There were no immediate reports of injuries or de
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah

Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah 01:10

 Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake rocked the city of Magna near Salt Lake City Wednesday morning. The damage has led to widespread power loss and has also caused the state's public health lab to put their work...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Car Footage Captures 5.7 Earthquake in Utah [Video]

Car Footage Captures 5.7 Earthquake in Utah

Occurred on March 18, 2020 / Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "On March 18, 2019 at 7:09am, there was a 5.7 magnitude earthquake about 3 miles from where this video was shot. It came from..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:25Published
Renewing License with Funny Picture [Video]

Renewing License with Funny Picture

Occurred on March 3, 2020 / Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "It was time to renew my license. I have always done something funny in my license photos and they have been getting more and..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Utah hit with 5.7-magnitude quake, inbound flights from Salt Lake City diverted

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it had evacuated the air control tower at Salt Lake City International Airport and halted flights...
Reuters

Utah's strongest quake in 28 years shuts down Salt Lake City airport

The most powerful earthquake to hit Utah in 28 years shut down Salt Lake City's airport, knocked out a coronavirus hotline and forced the evacuation of a...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mpanjakakely

Titi Mpanjakakely RT @AFP: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah on Wednesday, damaging an iconic Mormon temple and d… 23 minutes ago

texasps

Paula RT @andrewmarszal: Virus. Earthquake. Giant statue of prophet loses its trumpet. #ApocalypseNow https://t.co/uX1DsJ6wm4 1 hour ago

tbdnonymous

Mira Behn Sad news for Mormons today. Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon temple https://t.co/Bg4vriXaLT via @physorg_com 2 hours ago

james007goksel

Göksel Bayraktar RT @fox5ny: 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Salt Lake City area https://t.co/Fz95CqGX3e 5 hours ago

Earth42016

Earth420 SALT LAKE CITY — The strongest earthquake to hit Utah in 28 years rocked the state just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. https://t.co/8FGIu71I09 6 hours ago

andrewmarszal

Andrew Marszal Virus. Earthquake. Giant statue of prophet loses its trumpet. #ApocalypseNow https://t.co/uX1DsJ6wm4 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.